Mumbai, November 2: Mercedes-Benz India finally launches its two new luxury cars, the Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB Facelift and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, in India today. The new SUV and Sedan cars of German luxury automobile manufacturers comes with new features and upgrades. In 2023, Mercedes-Benz launched many new cars for Indian customers, and now the new cars just made their way into the market ahead of Diwali.

According to the reports, the Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB facelift comes at a starting price of Rs 96.4 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Mercedes-Benz C 43 comes at a starting cost of Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the cars have unique specifications and upgraded performance. The fresh exterior design and interior upgrades offer a perfect premium feel and luxurious comfort to the riders looking for the best luxury car this Diwali.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB Launched (Watch Video):

The New AMG C 43 Launched in India (Watch VIdeo):

Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB Facelift Details:

Mercedes-Benz India has been teasing the GLE Facelift exterior for quite some time, and now the final model comes with new colour options, bumper design, headlights and taillights. The car gets touch-sensitive controls and a new MBUX infotainment system with advanced technology. The car is available in multiple fuel options like petrol, diesel and hybrid-engine.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift comes with cabin updates and includes four-zone climate control, support of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electronically adjustable seats and an air purifier. According to the reports, the car has features like USB Type C 100W fast charging support, Burmester 590W 13-speaker setup, nine airbags, and blind spot monitoring. The top variant offers climatised seats, a head-up display, and an AIRMATIC suspension. Tata Motors Wins Singur Nano Car Plant Case, to Get Over Rs 766 Crore As Compensation for Losses Incurred at West Bengal Plant.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Details:

According to the reports, the new AMG C 43 from Mercedes-Benz comes with new features like AMG-specific graphics, 18-inch alloy wheels, a large air intake option, vertical slat grilles, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. It offers the riders other features like an 11.9-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and sports seats. Car Launches in November 2023: From Mercedes-AMG C43 and Toyota Glanza Sports To Tata Punch EV, Know Details About Upcoming Cars.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine that churns up 402hp power and 500Nm torque, offering an additional power boost of 13hp. The machine with a 9-speed automatic gearbox offers a good riding experience without compromising comfort.

