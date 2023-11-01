Mumbai, November 1: Mercedes-Benz India has released a short video revealing the design of its most anticipated Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB Facelift. The German luxury car manufacturer has been showing the design and exterior of the new GLE LWB for many days through its Instagram and X (Formerly Twitter) handles. The new GLE LWB comes with new headlights, exterior and high-quality interior, providing first-class comfort and the latest generation MBUX.

According to Mercedes-Benz India, the new GLE LWB comes with many other premium features that offer comfort and a better riding experience to the customers. Mercedes-Benz India is set to introduce its new GLE LWB and AMG C 43 on November 2, tomorrow. The German luxury car maker has yet to reveal all the specifications of its new models. Here is everything you should know about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz models. Car Launches in November 2023: From Force Mercedes-AMG C43 and Toyota Glanza Sports To Tata Punch EV, Know Details About Upcoming Cars.

Mercedes-Benz New GLE LWB Facelift (Watch Video):

Powerful, pivotal, pioneering in every direction. The new GLE LWB is coming soon!#TheNewGLE​ #KnowYourWay​ #MercedesBenzIndia Disclaimer: Accessories, colors and fitments shown may not be part of standard specification. Please read the brochure. pic.twitter.com/PIzQTcFfxD — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) November 1, 2023

Mercedes-Benz New GLE LWB Facelift Details So Far:

The new GLE LWB model from Mercedes-Benz comes with an optimised front with a new radiator grille focusing on its dynamic SUV character. The car also offers a panoramic sunroof that offers premium driving comfort and allows you to enjoy ambient lighting. According to the website, the model will also project an animated Mercedes-Benz on the ground once you open the door.

The new GLE LWB is equipped with a new three-spoke steering wheel offering multifunction with Nappa leather, allowing the driver a "feel-good ambience". The other features include a headliner with crystal grey fabric, 2-zone "THERMOTRONIC" automatic climate control, an MBUX multimedia system with "LINGUATRONIC", and a widescreen cockpit that offers central media display. It includes a touch screen and instrument display. The upholstery used in this luxury car provides a premium feel and comfort. BMW X4 M40i To Be Unveiled Today: Check Out Teaser, Specifications and Other Details Here (Watch Video).

Mercedes-Benz New GLE LWB Facelift Expected Price:

According to reports, the Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB Facelift is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom). The new GLE LWB facelift is set to launch on November 2, 2023 (tomorrow). The company is expected to announce the availability and delivery details tomorrow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).