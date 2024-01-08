New Delhi, January 8: Mercedes-Benz is once again expected to set a benchmark in the luxury SUV segment with the launch of the Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift. The Next generation model, which includes the GLS 450 (Petrol) and GLS 450d (Diesel), comes with enhancements that are expected to mark its position as a top-tier vehicle in its class.

As per a report of Autocar India, the German luxury car manufacturer has launched the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift. The company's commitment towards innovation and luxury in the GLS Facelift is expected to play a significant role in the brand's growth in the coming year. Ather Launches Special Edition Scooter 450 Apex, CEO Tarun Mehta Calls It 'Pinnacle'; Check Price and Specifications Inside.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Specifications:

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift boasts a range of features. It comes equipped with a new steering wheel featuring haptic feedback buttons and the latest MBUX system, enhancing usability with off-road screens. The luxury SUV measures 5.2 meters in length and 1.96 meters wide, making it a sizable vehicle with a new 360-degree camera to assist in tight spaces. Additionally, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift offers adjustable air suspension and is fitted with ADAS functions for improved safety and convenience.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift comes with two engine selections. A 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder petrol engine delivering 381 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. Another variant is a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder diesel engine producing 367 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. Both variants are integrated with a mild-hybrid system with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Price:

The GLS Facelift is available at Rs 1.32 crore (Ex-showroom) for the GLS 450 (Petrol) and Rs 1.37 crore (Ex-showroom) for the GLS 450d (Diesel). These prices reflect the advanced technology and luxurious features that come standard with the SUV. Volkswagen Peak EV Project: German Automaker To Manufacture India-Made Electric SUV by 2026.

2024 Mercedes-Benz Roadmap:

As per a report of Times of India, Mercedes-Benz has a clear vision for 2024. Celebrating 30 years in the Indian car market, the company achieved its highest-ever sales in 2023, delivering 17,408 units. With plans to launch over 12 new models, including electric vehicles, and an investment of Rs 200 crores in its Chakan plant, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for an even more successful future.

