New Delhi, July 28: The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class range has been introduced to the world. The latest range of Merc MPV models that comprise of V-Class, V-Class Marco Polo, EQV, eVito, and Vito variants, come flaunting new looks and an array of updates.

The new 2024 Mercedes V-Class range gets styling updates both on the outside and on the inside, and has also upped the ante when it comes to latest tech and convenience features. Read on to know the details.

New Mercedes-Benz V-Class Updates

The new V-Class range comes flaunting a more stylish, bolder and sharper styling. The vehicles’ get a totally revamped front façade with newly designed LED headlights, a redesigned front grille and restyled bumpers, and new alloys option which are more aerodynamic apart from being more stylish.

On the inside the vehicles come with a fully new design for the dashboard which enhances the luxurious look and feel. The V-Class, V-Class Marco Polo and EQV feature twin 12.3-inch displays, while there are a host of new features as well, which include a heated steering wheel, a dimmed rear lighting option for enhanced night-time driving, 64 colour ambient lighting system and a standard sliding door on the left.

Mercedes-Benz now also offers enhanced driver assistance technology that includes advanced systems such as Headlamp Assist with a rain sensor, Attention Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, a comprehensive Park assist package and Intelligent Speed Assist.

New Mercedes-Benz V-Class - Powertrain & India Launch Details

The German luxury auto behemoth hasn’t yet revealed the specific engine options for the new 2024 V-Class lineup. However, it is thought that the new range of luxury MPVs will be carrying forward their existing petrol and diesel mills, while improving their tech and efficiency with mild hybrid technology.

Mercedes-Benz is likely to unveil the updated new V-Class in India towards the end of this this year or early next year, while official launch will follow soon. Post its India launch the new V-Class will go head-on with the soon to launch new-gen Toyota Vellfire.

