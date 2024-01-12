New Delhi, January 12: MG Motor India has launched its new 2024 MG Astor today, on January 12. The new MG Astor 2024 model is launched in INdia with improved interior, exterior, safety and comfort features. The new SUV offers several features in its interior and exterior, such as UI with connected features and design upgrades.

According to the report by India Today, the new MG Astor 2024 is launched in the following variants - Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. The report said that the new SUV may compete with the other models in the segment, like Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Kia Sonet Facelift 2024 Price: Kia Motors Reveals Prices of All Its Variants for Indian Market; Check Details.

Morris Garages India Introduces MG Astor 2024 (Watch Video)

Introducing MG Astor 2024 – The Most Advanced SUV in its Class, with all-new variants and intelligent tech. Step into a world where limitless potential awaits your command with the new i-SMART 2.0, Wireless Technology, Ventilated Seats and much more!#TechItUp & test drive today! pic.twitter.com/Aj3nWiqVrL — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) January 12, 2024

2024 MG Astor Colour All Variants with prices:

Experience the allure of the new MG Astor 2024! With a range of variants to choose from and advanced technology that lets you #TechItUp, get ready to transcend the boundaries of brilliance. Book your test drive today to experience best of the best!#Astor2024 #TechItUp pic.twitter.com/1V50TfapKC — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) January 12, 2024

MG Astor 2024 Engine and Specifications

The all-new Astor 2024 from MG comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine offering 110bhp power and a maximum 144Nm torque mated with 6-speed MT or CVT options. The other variant of MG Astor 2024 offers a 1.5-litre turbo-charged engine offering 140bhp maximum power and peak 220Nm torque, paired with a 6-speed AT transmission.

MG Astor Interior and Exterior Upgrades

MG Automatic Marque offers a dual-tone 'Sangria Red' interior theme, a fully digital cluster with an embedded 17.78cm LCD screen, a 25.7cm HD touchscreen and a premium leather interior. In terms of exterior upgrades, the new model features a 'Bold Celestial Grille', LED tail lamps, Full LED Hawkeye Headlamps and Turbine-Inspired Machined Alloys.

MG Astor 2024 Features

The new MG Astor 2024 offers features like i-Smart 2.0 with a new UI boasting 80+ Connected Car features. In terms of safety, the car provides fog lamps with cornering assist, rear fog lamps, and heated OVRMs. The company offers electronic power steering with a mode adjustment, a panoramic sky roof and a 6-way power adjustment seat for a comfortable ride. McLaren 750S Launched in India: From Top Speed to Transmission and Performance; Know All Features, Specificaitons and Price of McLaren’s Luxury Supercar.

MG Astor 2024 Price in India

According to the report by India Today, the new MG Astor launched today also comes with features like the Jio voice recognition system that enables advanced commands for cricket updates, weather, horoscope, calculator, dictionary, news, and many advanced UI features. MG Astor 2024 Price in India is set at Rs 9.98 lakh. However, this is an introductory ex-showroom price for the vehicle and is subject to change as per the location and variant option.

