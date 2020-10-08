MG Motor India officially launched the MG Gloster SUV in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 28.98 lakh (Ex-showroom). The SUV was initially showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The top-end Gloster Savvy trim costs Rs 35.38 lakh (Ex-showroom). The British carmaker had initiated pre-bookings for the full-size SUV with a token amount of Rs 1 Lakh last month. It is important to note that MG Gloster prices are introductory & valid for the first 2,000 customers or for those who booked the SUV before 1 October 2020. MG Gloster SUV Unveiled in India; Bookings Start at Rs 1 Lakh.

Mechanically, MG Gloster comes in two engine options - a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that makes 161 bhp & 375 Nm of peak torque & a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine that churns 215 bhp & 480 Nm of torque. Both engines get an eight-speed automatic gearbox only.

MG Gloster SUV Unveiled in India (Photo Credits; MG Motors India)

The SUV gets a large, octagonal front grille, swept-back LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a scuff plate on the lower lip, a chiselled front bumper & a clamshell bonnet. In addition to this, MG's new Gloster sports a 19-inch alloy wheels, split taillights with LED signature, faux quad exhaust pipes & a dedicated 'Gloster' brand name on the boot lid.

MG Gloster SUV (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

On the inside, the new SUV gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with latest i-Smart 2.0 connectivity interface with chit-chat feature, a semi-digital instrument panel with an 8-inch TFT screen, three-zone climate control system, panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, foot-activated electric tailgate, front ventilated seats & more.

MG Gloster SUV to Be Unveiled Today in India (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

For safety, the Gloster SUV sports front, side & curtain airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability programme, traction control system, roll movement intervention, hill hold & descent control, 360-degree around-view camera, front parking sensors & speed alert system. The full-size SUV will compete against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour & Mahindra Alturas G4.

