MG Hector BS6 Diesel Variant Silently Launched; Priced in India Starting From Rs 13.88 Lakh

MG Hector BS6 (Photo Credits: Morris Garages India)

Morris Garages India has officially launched the BS6 diesel version of its popular SUV - Hector. The BS6 compliant diesel variants of the SUV ranges from Rs 13.88 lakh to Rs 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The company has hiked the prices for the SUV by up to Rs 44,000, in comparison to the BS4 diesel variants. The BS6 petrol of the MG Hector SUV was introduced by the carmaker earlier this year in February. The prices were increased by Rs 26,000 across all the petrol variants. So, the 2020 BS6 compliant MG Hector now starts at Rs. 12.73 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Auto Expo 2020: MG Hector Plus SUV Showcased; To Be Launched in India Later This Year.

Visually, the BS6 MG Hector features include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and much more. On the inside, the cabin comes loaded with a premium interior, and faux leather upholstery. Coming to the features, the SUV is offered with the same features and equipment. It comes packed with a vertically-aligned 10.4-inch touchscreen unit with iSmart connected car technology. It offers over 50 connectivity features such as geofencing, vehicle theft tracking and immobilisation, remote vehicle control, sunroof functiontionality, tailgate open/close functions thorough mobile app, and voice command. The unit is also offered with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 LIVE Updates: MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta, New Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift Revealed.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the diesel version of the BS6 MG Hector comes powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet engine.

The same engine is also seen on Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier. The upgraded engine continues to offer the same power output despite the shift to the new stringent emission standards. The oil burner is capable of producing of a maximum power of 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm with a peak torque of 350 Nm in between 1,750 to 2,500 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.