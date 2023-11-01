Mumbai, November 1: After October launches, the motorcycle companies are gearing up to introduce their new models in India. Last month, we saw motorcycles launches and announcements of the Revolt RV400 electric bike, Royal Enfield 350 Aurora, Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid, and others. Some of these bikes were launched in India, and others were introduced in the global market.

In this month, many companies are expected to introduce new motorcycles with fresh looks, specifications and features. Some of these motorcycles are confirmed, and others are rumoured to launch in November or December. This month, there will likely be surprises due to the festive season in India. Here are the expected bike launches in November 2023. Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro, Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Launched in India: Check Price, Specificaitons and Other Details of 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Duo.

List of Bikes Launching in November 2023:

Due to November being a month of festivals in India, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Honda, and others will likely launch or announce new bikes for Indian riders. Here is the list of upcoming motorcycles to launch this month.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Royal Enfield will launch its new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 on November 7, 2023. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer has already teased its upcoming motorcycle through its Instagram page and revealed its complete design. The bike is expected to launch between Rs 2.80 lakh to 3.10 lakh in India and may feature a 450cc or 451.66cc engine.

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Suzuki has already introduced its adventure bike in Europe. The bike was anticipated to launch in India in September but now it may arrive in India in November 2023. The bike is expected to feature a 776cc engine, a 6-speed manual and the same look as the European model. The rumoured price for this model is between Rs 11 to 12 lakh in India.

Suzuki GSX-8S: Suzuki GSX-8S in India in November which is expected to be priced at Rs 10 to 12 lakh. It is an another anticipated motorcycle from Suzuki India will likely come with a 776cc engine with a 6-speed manual. The company has yet to confirm the official launch of its new bikes.

Harley Davidson EDT600R Electric Bike: The new Harley Davidson Motorcycle will likely launch with fresh design and specifications with new electric technology. There is not much information about this motorcycle and its specifications.

In November, Indians will celebrate Diwali along with other festivals, and many motorcycle companies may find it the best time to announce their upcoming models. Due to customers' preference for EVs, the companies may announce their shift to all-electric or hybrid motorcycles. In the coming months, the companies may switch to other options to petrol like Bajaj CNG bikes in India.

