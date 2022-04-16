Maruti Suzuki India has announced the launch of the new-generation Ertiga MPV in the country. The Indo-Japanese carmaker offers the all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in five trim options - LXI, VXI, ZXI, ZXI+ and Tour M. Prices of the car starts from Rs 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI manual variant going up to Rs 12.79 lakh for the top-end ZXI At model. The MPV can be had in both manual and automatic gearboxes, and there's also an option for the CNG model that is available in VXI and ZXI variants. Maruti Suzuki All-New XL6 Bookings Open Across India.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets minor cosmetic updates on the exterior front including a new front grille and new dual-tone alloys. Maruti has added two new colours - Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown to the palette offering the MPV in a total of six shades. As for dimensions, the all-new Ertiga comes with an overall height of 4395 mm, overall height of 1690mm, overall width of 1735 mm and wheelbase of 2740 mm.

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

Lose yourself in carefree fun and adventure, with the #NextGenErtiga that comes with Suzuki Connect and Smart-Flexi Seating. Let's #BringBackTogether.#MarutiSuzukiArena pic.twitter.com/KLoHQ2QdWQ — Maruti Suzuki Arena (@MSArenaOfficial) April 16, 2022

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 sees a refreshed interior with metallic teak-wood finish and dual-tone seat fabric. The car also comes equipped with a 7-inch Infotainment system with Suzuki Connect technology. The Ertiga can be remotely accessed through compatible smart watch & voice connectivity through Suzuki Connect skill for Amazon Alexa.

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga can be had in both petrol and CNG versions. It comes powered by a 1.5-litre Dual-Jet K-Series petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox. The unit develops 102 bhp of maximum power and 137 Nm of peak torque, which is 1 bhp and 1 Nm down compared to the outgoing model. On the other hand, the CNG model makes 99 bhp and 136 Nm in petrol mode and 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm when running on CNG. Maruti claims that the new Ertiga can return fuel efficiency of 20.51 kmpl and 20.30 kmpl for manual and AT variants while the CNG model can offer a claimed mileage of 26.11 km/kg.

