New Delhi, January 16: Land Rover has launched the new Land Rover Discovery Sport. This new Discovery Sport is expected to redefine luxury and versatility in the SUV segment in India. The new Land Rover Discovery Sport 2024 is expected to be a remarkable addition to the luxury SUV segment in India.

As per a report by Financial Express, Land Rover has launched the new Discovery Sport 2024 in India. The New Discovery Sport 2024 comes with a starting price of Rs 67.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV might emerge with its dynamic SE trim and two engine options for both petrol and diesel enthusiasts. The Discovery Sport takes flexibility and comfort to new heights with up to 24 possible seat configurations. Mahindra XUV700 2024 Launched in India With New Features and Design Upgrades; Know Prices of Each Variant, Booking Date and Availability.

New Land Rover Discovery Sport Specifications:

The new Discovery Sport comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine capable of delivering 245bhp and 365Nm of torque. For those who prefer a diesel engine, there is a 2.0-litre engine that can produce 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both engines are paired up with an automatic gearbox. The interior of the Discovery Sport features an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen with the latest Pivi Pro infotainment setup. This system is designed for ease of use, allowing users to access vehicle functions and controls within a few taps from the home screen. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched in India; Check Price of Each Variant, Colours, Specifications and Other Details.

The new Land Rover Discovery Sport 2024 boasts wireless smartphone connectivity, plush leather interiors, and wireless charging, along with two USB-C chargers. Passengers in the third row have access to climate control. Safety and convenience are enhanced in the new Discovery Sport with the addition of 3D surround cameras, ClearSight Ground View, and ClearSight Rear View Mirror. These features are expected to provide clear and unobstructed views around and behind the vehicle.

