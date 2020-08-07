Every room in your home is different and, therefore, they each have different needs when it comes to windows. When choosing windows and doors for each room, it is important to consider several factors. These include the size of the room, the location of essential furniture and factors like humidity. Each room should be assessed individually rather than simply trying to install similar windows throughout your home. Yes, you want them to be the same color and style but they do not all need to have the same dimensions.

Bedroom windows

One of the main reasons why you need windows in your bedroom is for natural light. Of course, your bedroom is also one of the most intimate rooms in your home so you do not want to sacrifice privacy. For this reason, you may want to avoid installing windows where they can offer onlookers a clear view into your room. If this is unavoidable, for whatever reason, you should invest in quality blinds, shades or curtains to keep people from sneaking a peek. Larger bedrooms can benefit from a bay or bow window while smaller rooms do well with casement windows. You could even install more than one window to allow for better ventilation.

Kitchen windows

The two main concerns when it comes to your kitchen are ventilation and natural light. While cooking, you need to see your food clearly and you want to allow air to flow freely so that smells and vapors don't linger. A poorly ventilated kitchen can result in bad smells, mold or you will notice the food smells making their way to all the rooms in your home. Large casement windows give you the flexibility you need to open them as much or as little as you like. Single and double slider tilt windows are also a popular choice for this room. It's a good idea to install kitchen windows at opposite or adjacent ends of the room. By opening both windows, you encourage air to flow through the kitchen rather than into your living room or bedroom.

Living room windows

This part of your home deserves plenty of light. This is why bay and bow windows are always such a hit. These vinyl windows give you the light you need and they open up the room too. You can use these window areas like a reading nook, convenient spot for playing board games or even just your favorite spot to relax. If you enjoy watching TV in your living room, you will need to invest in quality window coverings that are able to block out almost all light.

Bathroom windows

Most bathrooms are not particularly large but the humidity levels in these rooms can quickly translate into mildew and mold. Not only will this prove unsightly, but it can also affect your health. A single or double-hung tilt window is a great option for this room since they offer varying degrees of ventilation. Place these windows higher up so that you can enjoy maximum privacy and use a light-colored window covering so that light can still enter the room without having to open it every time.

Windows for stairwells and other areas

If you have parts of your home that could use natural light but you worry about accidents, you should consider picture windows. They are amazing for areas like stairwells and you do not need to worry about children accidentally opening them.

As much as we may think we know about our homes and needs, it is always important to have a professional assess the room and offer expert advice. If, for example, you want to replace small windows with larger ones, this requires a full assessment of the structure of the property. When obtaining your estimate, don't forget to ask about professional installation services too. There really is no substitute for professionally installed windows.