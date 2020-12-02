Nissan, the Japanese carmaker officially launched the new Magnite Subcompact SUV in India from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a special introductory price for all the Nissan fans in India & will be valid to those who book the SUV till December 31, 2020. The SUV was introduced on October 21, 2020 making its global debut in India. The bookings of the SUV are open and interested customers can book for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of Nissan’s Launch Event Here.

The big, bold & beautiful SUV comes in three trim options - 1.0-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol CVT and four variants - XE, XL, XV & XV Premium.

It's here! The all new #NissanMagnite is ready to hit the roads at Special Introductory Price of Rs 4.99 Lakh*! So what are you waiting for? Book now and #IgniteYourCarisma - https://t.co/GvAMF00aw4 pic.twitter.com/Jz3QI0VGDw — Nissan India (@Nissan_India) December 2, 2020

The 1.0-litre petrol engine produces a power of 71 bhp, 96 Nm of torque whereas 1.0-litre turbo petrol makes 99 bhp & 16 Nm of torque. The new SUV comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox transmission along with an optional CVT automatic gearbox.

On the inside, the new SUV gets an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, steering mounted controls, automatic AC, rear AC vents, a fully digital instrument panel with a 7-inch TFT multi-information display, cruise control, wireless smartphone charger, push-button stop/start, ambient lighting, puddle lamp, tyre pressure monitoring system, flat-bottom steering, JBL sound system & Echo driving mode.

Coming to the pricing, the all-new Nissan Magnite SUV base variant is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh whereas the high-end variant costs Rs 9.35 lakh. The new SUV will compete with Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport.

