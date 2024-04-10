Mumbai, April 10: Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, India's wealthiest individual, has reportedly expanded her collection of luxury vehicles with the acquisition of a new Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, valued at over Rs 12 crore. The bespoke vehicle stands out with its Rose Quartz exterior and Orchid Velvet interiors, alongside custom features such as gold Spirit of Ecstasy, dinner plate wheels, and headrests embroidered with NMA initials.

The Phantom VIII EWB is equipped with a 6.75-litre V12 twin-turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 571 Bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. A video showcasing Ambani's latest acquisition cruising through Mumbai's streets has captured significant attention online. Mukesh Ambani Retains His Title as Asia's Richest Person, Gautam Adani Improves Ranking as Mumbai Surpasses Beijing to Become Asia's Billionaire Capital: Report.

Rolls Royce Phantom VIII Extended Wheelbase (EWB), boasts a rare Rose Quartz exterior. This unique shade is a testament to the luxury automobile brand's commitment to offering extensive personalization options to its elite clientele. The Phantom VIII EWB's allure is further enhanced by its Orchid Velvet interior, a choice that mirrors the sophistication of its exterior. While the Phantom VIII EWB base model starts at a hefty Rs. 12 crore, custom features such as those selected by Ambani can significantly inflate the price tag. What is ESA Day? Know All About Nita Ambani's Brainchild and Mumbai Indians' Special Initiative During MI vs DC IPL 2024 Match Featuring 18000 Young Supporters.

Similarly, last Diwali, Mukesh Ambani presented Nita Ambani with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV, the most expensive SUV in India, with a price tag of Rs 10 crore. This addition to their prestigious collection differentiates itself with a unique shade of orange, distinguishing it from the other Rolls-Royce vehicles in their possession. The Cullinan Black Badge is known for its exclusivity, with ownership limited to a select group of celebrities, including Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.

