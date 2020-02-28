Now Get A Personal Touch To Porsche 911 With Fingerprint Customization for $8,100; View Images

Porsche 911 Customers can Get Their Fingerprint Customisation For $8,100 (Photo Credits: Porsche)

Personal customisation of the car is the new trend out here! Following the same line Porsche, German luxury car manufacturer is now offering a personal touch to Porsche 911 wherein the customers can personalise the vehicle with their own fingerprint. The car maker has developed a direct printing method allowing them to easily print high quality designs on the vehicles. For starters, the company is offering Porsche 911 customers' fingerprints onto the hood of the cars. 2020 Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV Launched; Priced in India at Rs 79.5 Lakh.

Porsche 911 Customers can Get Their Fingerprint Customisation For $8,100 (Photo Credits: Porsche)

According to Alexander Fabig, Porsche VP, the fingerprint option reflects a personal touch on to the vehicle that the company considers as an important thing for Porsche customers. The car maker also mentioned that every paint drop can be planned precisely, which costs around $8100 and the same will be available from March onwards.

As far as the printing process is concerned, the fingerprint design will be printed on the Porsche 911 hoods via print heads that are employed for painting three dimensional designs. It is important to note that the printer requires three key components for the process, which includes robots, paint technology and application. To commence the painting process, the car maker first needs to remove the hood of the vehicle.

Then the fingerprint will be processed to print the same on the vehicle using printing robot. After adding the fingerprint, the car maker adds a glossy finish on the top of the hood and then reinstall the hood. The entire process of adding your fingerprint on Porsche 911's hood will cost $8,153 and the new Porsche 911 Carrera comes with a starting price of $97,400.