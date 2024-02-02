New Delhi, January 2: Ola Electric has expanded its range of electric scooters with the launch of the new Ola S1 X model. This latest addition to the Ola Electric will likely to deliver the latest specifications and features for modern commuters. Ola has launched the S1 X with three battery options, "4kWh", "3kWh", and "2kWh". Whether it is for short city commutes or longer rides, the Ola S1 X is likely to deliver different requirements for riders looking for an electric scooter.

As per a report of Autocar India, the company has revealed that each variant of the new S1 X e-scooter will come with a battery warranty for eight years or 80,000 kilometres. Customers who are interested in extending their warranty coverage can choose to do so for an extra fee. Volkswagen To Launch Entry-Level EVs for Indian Market Starting From 2024, Company Reveals Its Plans During Bharat Mobility Global Expo Event: Report.

OLA S1 X Launched By OLA Electric on February 2

Thinking of switching to electric? Now's the time. With the all-new Ola S1 X.#EndICEage pic.twitter.com/P88I9Oc4g3 — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) February 2, 2024

The warranty to cover up to 1 Lakh kilometres is likely to cost Rs 4,999 and for an extension up to 1.25 Lakh kilometres, the cost increases by Rs 13,999. The deliveries of S1 X variants is expected to be around April 2024, interested customers can book their Ola S1 X from the official website.

Ola S1 X Specifications and Features

The Ola S1 X, with a "4kWh" battery capacity, has a 190 km range (IDC) and a top speed of 90 mph. It features a 10.9 cm segmented display and physical key unlock without smart connectivity. For the "3kWh" variant, the range is 143 km. This model comes equipped with a 10.9 cm segmented display and keyless unlock. The "2kWh" variant offers a range of 95 km (IDC) and similar display and unlock features as the "3kWh" variant. Tata Curvv Showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024; Likely To Debut Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Ola S1 X Price

The pricing of the Ola S1 X varies according to the battery capacity. The "4kWh'" model starts from Rs 1,09,999, while the "3kWh" variant is priced from Rs 89,999. For the "2kWh" option, the starting price of S1 X is Rs 79,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2024 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).