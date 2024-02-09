New Delhi, February 9: From 2024 onwards, many automobile companies may launch new electric vehicles with better ranges and designs worldwide. The Ranger Rover is a popular car series from Land Rover with a vast customer base, and the company is reportedly planning to introduce its new luxury EV in this segment in 2025.

According to the report by Hindustan Times Auto, Ranger Rover is a popular luxury SUV segment that will get a new electric version next year. The report mentioned that the launch of this model is a year away, and Land Rover said it has more than "16,000 estimated interested buyers across the world waiting for the model". As per the report, the Range Rover Electric's booking opened in December 2023. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 'Turbo Velocity Edition' Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

As per the report, the 16,000 buyers indicated they were interested customers, not the confirmed booking number. Further, the report said that the upcoming car will be first-battery powered Ranger Rover that will underpin the diesel, petrol and plug-in hybrid versions. It said the Ranger Rover electric will be based on the existing MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture).

Land Rover introduced its Range Rover extended range plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) with a new performance, refinement and efficiency level. Now, the popular SUV series will get a new EV variant that will add comfort and luxury while offering a considerable range for the customers. The Hindustan Times report highlighted that Thomas Muller, Land Rover's product engineering head, had earlier said the Range Rover model would be the "quietest" model in the series that would offer the same power as the V8 motor. Skoda Octavia 2024 Facelift To Debut Globally on February 14; Check Design, Expected Specifications and Features.

The Ranger Rover EV is expected to have an 800-volt architecture that will likely power the SUV, offering ultra-fast charging support. The report said the car would likely offer 500bhp power and 1,000Nm torque. Land Rover India has only shared a teaser video on the upcoming Range Rover Electric and booking option. The company may soon provide more information about the upcoming model in 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).