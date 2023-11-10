Mumbai, November 10: The next-generation Renault Duster is expected to launch in 2025 officially and will have new design, features and overall performance upgrades. However, the car was reportedly spotted testing ahead of the launch few months back. According to previous reports, Renault was expected to launch eight car models globally; three were likely to launch in India. Renault Duster is one of them.

The new reports said that the third-generation Renault Duster will be globally debuted on November 29, 2024. The French automobile manufacturer will show the all the features, design and specs next year. The new model is expected to have new powertrain options, features, and "revolutionary" design underpinned by the new modular platform shown in Brazil. Skoda Superb Unveiled in Czech Republic: Check New Design, Features and Other Details (Watch Videos).

Next-Generation Renault Duster Specifications Details So Far:

Renault's new SUV reportedly has a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 120hp for entry-level variant. According to reports, the other variants may launch with a 1.2-litre petrol turbo engine producing 140hp and a 1.3-litre engine producing 170hp. The new SUV from Renault may have distinct-looking headlamps, a slim grille, and a higher bonnet line. The car is expected to be available in both manual and automatic transmissions.

Third-Generation Renault Duster Leaked:

According to Autocar India report, the next-gen Renault Duster may include new roof rails, alloy wheels, and other exterior design upgrades. The report further mentions the design borrowed from "Darcia Bigster" concept that claimed to replace the Renault Lodgy in some countries. From the report, the car will have a high bonnet line.

The newly designed light stands out from the previous Renault Duster models. The car looks similar to the Hyundai Exter with a larger Y-shaped headlight. The similarities between these two are hard to miss. The report said the new vehicle mostly reminds me of the Darcia Bigster concept. Lamborghini Revuelto Launch Date: New Lamborghini Supercar to Launch on December 6; Know Design, Specifications and Expected Price.

Third-Generation Renault Duster Launch Date in India:

According to the reports, the car will debut in November 2024; however, the company may launch its new teaser following the design reveal. The third-generation Renault Duster is expected to be priced at Rs 8 lakh to 13 lakh.

