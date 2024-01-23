New Delhi, January 23: Revolt Motors has launched the Revolt RV400 BRZ in India. This new e-bike from Revolt Motors is expected to provide sustainable and innovative transport solutions. The Revolt RV400 BRZ is expected to attract a wide range of customers looking for an eco-friendly ride with its modern technology and performance,

As per a report of Car&Bike, Revolt RV400 BRZ is launched for Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers who are interested in purchasing the RV400 BRZ can secure their order with a booking amount of 499 rupees either online through Revolt Motor's official site or at an authorised dealership. Hero Mavrick 440 Launched in India During Hero World 2024: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Availability of New Hero Motorcycle.

Revolt RV400 BRZ Specifications

The Revolt RV400 BRZ comes with an electric motor powered by an advanced battery pack. The RV400 BRZ is equipped with a lithium-ion battery that has a voltage of 72V and a capacity of 3.24 kWh. The bike also comes equipped with advanced features such as a digital instrument cluster and a variety of ride modes for different riding preferences. The bike is expected to deliver different travelling distances based on the riding mode selected. The bike is expected to provide a driving range of 150 Km in Eco Mode, 100 Km in Normal Mode, and 80 Km when riding in Sport Mode. Hero Xtreme 125R Launched in India During Hero World 2024: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Availability of Hero's New Motorcycle.

The Revolt RV400 BRZ is equipped with a combi braking system. The motorcycle is also equipped with a side stand cut-off feature, which is expected to elevate safety for the riders. A full charge of the battery, from empty to full, is expected to take approximately around 4.5 hours. The Revolt RV400 BRZ is available in five colours; Pacific Blue, Lunar Green, Rebel Red, Dark Silver, and Cosmic Black.

