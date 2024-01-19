New Delhi, January 19: Rolls Royce, known for its luxury automobiles, has made a grand entrance into the electric vehicle market in India with the launch of the Rolls Royce Spectre. The is introduced in the Indian EV market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.5 crore. The bookings for the Spectre is also expected to start from today.

As per a report by Autocar India, the Rolls Royce Spectre has been launched in India. The Rolls Royce Spectre comes with Rolls Royce’s all-aluminium spaceframe architecture, known as the Architecture of Luxury. This platform also supports the current Phantom, Cullinan, and Ghost. Honda NX500 Launched in India With 471cc Liquid-Cooled Parallel-Twin Engine; Know Specifications, Features, Price and Delivery Details.

Rolls Royce Spectre Design

The Rolls Royce Spectre boasts a familiar Rolls-Royce silhouette with a long bonnet and a fastback tail, taking inspiration from modern yacht concepts. The front of the Spectre coupe features the widest grille ever fitted on a Rolls-Royce. The grille is expected to optimize the aerodynamic efficiency and will illuminated by 22 LEDs at night. The “Spirit of Ecstasy”, the iconic emblem of the brand, has been refined for better aerodynamics. The split headlamp style is similar to the Phantom Coupe. The Spectre comes with slim LED daytime running lights on top and the main headlight is placed under it. The electric coupe also comes along with 23-inch wheels. Kia Seltos Diesel Variant With 6-Speed Manual Gearbox Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Rolls Royce Spectre Specifications

The Rolls Royce Spectre, the two-door electric coupe, is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle. The Spectre can is expected to deliver a combined output of 585hp and 900Nm of torque and might accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 4.5 seconds. The Spectre comes with a 102kWh battery pack with an expected range of 530km on the WLTP cycle. Charging the battery from 10-80 per cent is expected to take 34 minutes with a 195kW charger and 95 minutes with a 50kW DC charger.

