New Delhi, January 16: Rolls-Royce is gearing up to launch its first electric car, the Rolls-Royce Spectre, to the Indian automotive market. Rolls-Royce aims to offer to the increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles while maintaining its signature luxurious appeal. It is the first of a series of electric cars from Rolls-Royce and is expected to deliver a super-luxury experience to its customers in India.

As per a report of AutoX, Rolls-Royce Spectre is expected to launch on January 19 in India. This anticipated event is expected to create a buzz across the premium car segment in India. With its expected features and design, the Spectre EV might redefine what it means to drive an electric luxury vehicle. Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Specifications (Expected):

The anticipated configuration for the Rolls-Royce Spectre includes a battery pack paired with dual electric motors. It is expected that the motor at the front will deliver up to 255bhp and could offer 365Nm of top torque, while the rear motor might deliver 483bhp along with 710Nm of torque.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is anticipated to feature split headlamps. The Spectre EV could be equipped with a 102kWh lithium-ion battery. With the use of a 195 kW DC fast charger, it's expected that the car might charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent within approximately 34 minutes. The Rolls-Royce Spectre driving range is anticipated to be around 520 kilometers. It is also speculated that the Rolls-Royce Spectre might be capable of accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds. Hyundai Creta 2024 Launched in India; Know Price, Features, Specifications and Availability of Hyundai’s New Mid-Sized SUV.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Price (Expected):

As per a report of ZigWheels, the Rolls-Royce Spectre is expected to come at a price tag of Rs 9 crore. This price range places the Spectre EV among the most exclusive and luxurious cars available in the Indian market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2024 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).