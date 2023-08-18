New Delhi, August 18: Iconic Indian motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the coming months. The Royal Enfield Himalayan is a solid robust bike that makes off-roading fun, but it does have its fair share of issues. With the release of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the company is hoping for better results and response.

At this point, the company has only released information about the bike’s potential release date. However, there have been multiple reports that have hinted at the possible price and specifications of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Here’s what we know about the upcoming off-roading motorcycle so far. Volvo C40 Recharge: Know All About Car's Interior, Design, Features, Expected Price and Other Details.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Expected Launch Date and Price

The company has sent Block-Your-Date invites to various media organizations for the Himalayan 450 from October 30 to November 1, 2023. Therefore, it’s expected that the bike would release on the latter date. It is likely to come in two variants- STD and Rally, and at a price between Rs 2.80 and Rs 3.10 lakhs. The bike is coming in Black but is also expected to include Red, Blue, and Silver.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Expected Features

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has a round headlamp, a large windscreen, and wire-spoke wheels. Furthermore, the tires will have a block pattern to provide a better off-roading experience. As the bike has high ground clearance, a long wheelbase, an engine bash plate, and side grab rails, it’s safe to say that it is highly functional.

It will likely have a completely digital instrument cluster, LED tail lamps, and a split-style seat. The bike will probably also have navigation features, which is incredibly important for adventure bikes.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 – Expected Powertrain Details

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is likely to be the first Royal Enfield bike to get a liquid-cool engine. As evident from the name itself, it will get a 450 cc engine. Its power is expected to be between 40 and 45 hp, while peak torque will likely be around 40 Nm. It will probably also have dual-channel ABS and disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels.

