Mumbai, November 7: Royal Enfield unveiled its first Himalayan Electric motorcycle during the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition or EICMA 2023. The first Himalayan electric motorcycle paves the way for Royal Enfield to introduce a new lineup in the electric segment. During EICMA, the Indian motorcycle manufacturer introduced the prototype of its new Himalayan Electric bike along with new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

The shift of Royal Enfield to the electric motorcycle hints at the new sustainable future. The reports said that the new concept design featured an ADV design about which B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, stated that the Electric Mobility team were powered by the objective of preserving the fundamental Royal Enfield DNA. He said, "extending that into our creative ideas and designs for electric motorcycles as well."

Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Motorcycle Concept:

According to the company, the new EV concept "encourages exploration" and reduce the stress on the rider and the environment. The reports say the company will introduce its new electric motorcycle by FY2026. The CEO of Royal Enfield also stated about creating self-sustaining opportunities by "collaborating with UNESCO" and preserving the heritage of the Himalayan region.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Motorcycle may undergo design and structural changes in the next two years before the official launch. Royal Enfield describes the new motorcycle as a "testbed for future ideas and innovations". As per the reports, the company is planning to work with Spanish company Stark Future to manufacture to speed up the electric vehicle plans.

