New Delhi, January 16: Royal Enfield launched its most anticipated motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, with a familiar design and the updated features for enhancing performance and design. The bike was launched in India on January 15 (Monday) with reported three variants - Custom Shed, Custom Pro and Custom Special. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 was expected to launch in the last quarter of 2023 but arrived in January 2024.

As per the report by Hindustan Times Auto, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 concept 'SG650' was unveiled in EICMA in 2021. After two years of anticipation, the company unveiled its most anticipated Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition, which reportedly was the 'production version' of the SG650 concept. The new model has a different body style than previous models, offering a bobber-like design. JAWA 350 With New Frame and Colour Options Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features, Know All About New JAWA Motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Engine, Transmission and Mileage

The new 2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 model is launched with the same 648cc air-cooled parallel twin engine that offers 46.4hp power at 7,250rpm and 52.3Nm torque at 5,650rpm. Moreover, the engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox option. The mileage shown by the motorcycle is 22 km, according to the Hindustan Times Auto report.

As per the official website, the Shotgun 650 comes with retro-inspired, premium-looking switchgear and adjustable levers. As per the report by Bikewale.com, the bike has a fully LED lighting system, a USB charging port, a Tripper navigation system, and a Wingman app. As per the report, the Wingman app is helpful for riders to get information like the live location of the bike, server reminder, engine oil and fuel level and more. Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed: Check Price, Specifications and Features Here.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price in India

The new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 price is set according to the variant. The RE Shogun 650 Stencil White model's price is Rs 3,73,000. The RE Shotgun 650 Sheet Metal Grey price is set at Rs 3,59,430. The price of the Shotgun 650 Drill Green and Plasma Blue is Rs 3,70,138. The mentioned are ex-showroom Chennai prices and may be subject to change depending on the location. The bike is available for pre-booking ride and booking.

