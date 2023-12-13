Mumbai, December 13: Royal Enfield unveiled its new motorcycle model, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, in India. The production spec-bike was revealed during the Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa. The all-new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is expected to officially launch in 2024 . The new motorcycle from Royal Enfield has been launched with new LED headlights, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Tripper Navigation system. and other attractive features.

According to reports, the new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has borrowed some of the specifications from Super Meteor 650. The reports further said that the bike also sits well with Continental GT. However, the new Shotgun 650 has been introduced with improved design and new features. Triumph Stealth Edition Motorcycles Launched With Eight New Models During India Bike Week 2023: Check Design, Price, Booking and Delivery Details Here.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Specifications and Features:

The all-new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is globally unveiled with notable upgrades compared to other models. According to the DNA India report, the new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is launched with a 648cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 47bhp and 52Nm torque and a 6-speed gearbox. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 offers a 13.9-litre petrol tank.

The report said that the company also introduced The bike features 18-inch front wheels and 17-inch rear wheels. The company will reportedly provide a diamond-cut alloy wheel for the model as a genuine accessory. The newly launched Shotgun 650 will have 43mm big piston Showa front forks and twin-tube 5-step shock absorbers at the rear. Besides these features, the bike offers 320mm front disc brakes, 300mm rear disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS. Revolt Motors Launches RV400 ‘Lightening Yellow’ in India, Check New Shade for Popular Indian Electric Bike.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price and Launch Details:

According to the company's official website, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition is priced at Rs 4,25,000 (ex-showroom, India). Royal Enfield is offering an opportunity to the community to own the first limited units of Motorverse Edition motorcycles in India. These models are exclusively available in Goa. According to the Times Now News report, the special edition models are limited to 25 units only. The report said that Shotgun 650 will launch in Green Drill, Plasma Blue, Stencil White, and Sheetmetal Grey colour shades. The new Royal Enfield bike is expected to launch in 2024.

