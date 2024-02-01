New Delhi, February 1: Skoda Auto has unveiled its much-anticipated electric vehicle, the Skoda Enyaq iV at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024. The Skoda Enyaq iV is likely to be the brand's premium electric SUV in India.

As per a report of English Jagran, Skoda Auto at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 has showcased its upcoming SUV Skoda Enyaq iV. The Enyaq iV is likely to debut in the Indian electric vehicle market as its first electric car. The Skoda Enyaq iV is expected to be launched with a price tag of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Car Launches in February 2024: From Tata Blackbird to Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra XUV300 Facelift, Know Details About Upcoming Cars Next Month.

The Enyaq iV's launch in India is expected in the first half of 2024. The SUV is likely to enter the Indian market as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in the initial stage. Depending on the market's response, the company may also consider local assembly in India.

Skoda Enyaq iV Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Skoda Enyaq iV is likely to come with a single electric motor located on the rear axle, which is expected to deliver a power output of 282 bhp. According to WLTP standards, the Enyaq iV is anticipated to offer a driving range of 565 km on a single charge. This Enyaq iV is rumoured to have an 82 kWh battery pack with a rapid charging capability, going from 10 percent to 80 percent in 28 minutes. Tata Curvv Showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024; Likely To Debut Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The Skoda Enyaq iV is expected to come with modern features. The Enyaq iV is expected to have an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), a 360-degree camera for complete visibility, and digital screens for both the instrument console and infotainment system. The cabin of Skoda Enyaq iV is anticipated to be adorned with leatherette upholstery.

