Mumbai, November 27: Skoda India launched Elegance Editions for its Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia. The Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition and Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition cars are launched in deep black shade and improved specifications. The new vehicles from Skoda are launched at Rs 18.31 lakh and Rs 17.52 lakh onwards. The new limited edition cars offer new specifications compared to the existing top models of the respective vehicles.

The new Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition models are reportedly available only in a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant. The company has introduced these models by upgrading the interior, especially the pedals, seatbelt covers, neckrest, and new steering wheel branded "Elegance". Nissan, Volkswagen, and now Skoda have introduced their limited edition cars in India for a specific customer base. Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition, Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition Launched in India: Check Specifications, Price and Booking Details.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Edition Launched:

Say goodbye to Monday blues 😊 Say hello to black 🖤 Introducing our sleek and powerful Elegance Edition in deep black colour - Your style statement at every turn. Book a test drive: https://t.co/8GMxuuRQy1#SkodaKushaq #SkodaSlavia pic.twitter.com/R6Jsi5zWrz — Škoda India (@SkodaIndia) November 27, 2023

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Skoda Elegance Edition Features and Specifications:

Skoda India introduced its Elegant Edition Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia, which come in "deep black" colours. The interior design of both cars has been upgraded for a new grille, tailgate and moldings of the doors. According to reports, each section uses chrome for contrast. The Interior of the Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Edition include a 10.1-inch infotainment system, aluminium pedals, cushions and steering branded with an "Elegance" badge, and a 6-speaker and subwoofer system.

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq offer only a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in their model, capable of producing 150hp maximum power. According to reports, 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic options are available for the gearbox. Kushaq Elegance Edition has 17-inch alloy wheels, and Slavia Elegance Edition offers 16-inch alloy wheels—the puddle lamps in the car offer "Skoda" illumination. Elon Musk-Run Tesla Offers Six Months Free Supercharging for New Model 3 and Model Y To Boost Sales.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Edition Price Compared To Regular Models:

Skoda's new Elegance Edition models are reportedly priced at Rs 20,000 more than the Regular models. The Skoda Kushaq 1.5 MT is available at Rs 18.11 lakh, whereas the Elegance Edition of Slavia is priced at 18.31. The same applies to Skoda Slavia, as the regular model is available at Rs 17.32 lakh and Elegance Edition at Rs 17.52 lakh.

