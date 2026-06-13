Skoda Kodiaq RS, Nissan Tekton SUV and Volkswagen Golf GTI Along With Others Sporty Models To Launch in India in 2026

As the Indian automotive market continues to evolve, major manufacturers including Skoda, Volkswagen, and Nissan have announced an aggressive product offensive for the remainder of 2026. The upcoming lineup features a mix of cosmetic sport editions and high-performance models designed to cater to driving enthusiasts, with launches scheduled between June and the festive season.

Skoda Kylaq Sportline and Kodiaq RS

Skoda is set to expand its portfolio with the launch of the Kylaq Sportline in September, which will serve as the range-topping variant for the compact SUV. While the engine remains the 113hp 1.0L turbocharged unit, the model will feature a new eight-speed automatic transmission and extensive aesthetic updates, including blacked-out alloy wheels and sport-themed interior upholstery. Tata Sierra EV Debut on June 30; Check Expected Range, Specifications, Features and Price.

In the performance segment, the Kodiaq RS is scheduled for launch on 22 June 2026. This SUV will be powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 263 hp and 400 Nm, allowing for a 0-100kph sprint in 6.3 seconds. The vehicle features an all-wheel-drive system, aggressive design cues, and an all-black cabin theme with sports seats.

New Arrivals from Nissan and Volkswagen

Nissan is preparing to enter the mid-size SUV segment with the launch of the Tekton on 9 July 2026. Built on the same platform as the Renault Duster, the Tekton will feature a 160hp 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine, available with either a six-speed manual or a wet-clutch DCT gearbox. The SUV is expected to align with Nissan's global design language and offer distinct visual differentiation from its Renault counterpart. Hyundai Venue Crosses 8 Lakh Sales Mark in India.

Furthermore, performance fans can expect the return of limited-batch imports from both Skoda and Volkswagen. The second batch of the Skoda Octavia RS, featuring a 263 hp 2.0L TSI engine, is anticipated to arrive around the festive season following the success of its initial launch. Additionally, Volkswagen will introduce a second batch of the Golf GTI, a hot hatch capable of hitting 0-100 kph in 5.9 seconds.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).