New Delhi, February 15: Skoda Auto has made the global unveiling of its most anticipated sedan, the Skoda Octavia 2024 Facelift. This latest version of the popular sedan, the 2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift, is expected to bring a fresh look and feel to the iconic model. The Skoda Octavia Facelift might continue its legacy with the combination of style and functionality with a completely redesigned exterior and interior.

As per a report of English Jagran, Skoda Auto has revealed the 2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift version for global markets and the sedan is expected to be launched in India in 2025. The new Skoda Octavia 2024 Facelift might be offered globally in two different body styles, that include sedan and estate (or Combi), as per a report of AutoX. BYD Seal Launch Confirmed on March 5; Check Expected Specifications, Features, Range and Other Details Ahead of Launch of BYD Auto’s All-Electric Sedan.

2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift Design, Specifications and Features

As per reports, the design of the 2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift features a signature radiator grille that has been slightly updated with new LED headlights that come with Matrix technology and integrated LED DRLs. At the rear, the car boasts new LED tail lights and a redesigned bumper. The 2024 Octavia Facelift is expected to come with an optional 19-inch alloy wheels.

The Skoda Octavia 2024 Facelift comes with a dual-tone brown and black cabin. The car offers leather upholstery made from recycled fabrics. The sedan comes with a 13-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system with a 10-inch digital driver’s display. The car is also equipped with ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a premium sound system, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats. Aston Martin Vantage Facelift Revealed: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The 2024 Octavia facelift will offer multiple engine options. Petrol variants include a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre petrol with mild-hybrid technology. The diesel option for the car comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission choices of the Skoda Octavia 2024 Facelift feature a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

