New Delhi, February 8: Skoda Auto is gearing up for the global unveiling of the Skoda Octavia 2024 Facelift. Scheduled for a debut on February 14, the 2024 Skoda Octavia will likely to come with a lot of upgrades and advanced features. The anticipation for the 2024 Octavia Facelift might be high among car enthusiasts in India.

As per a report of Financial Express, Skoda Auto has released the design sketches of the 2024 Skoda Octavia. The sketch of 2024 Octavia brings a glimpse into what the facelift might look like. There is also speculation about the 2024 Octavia Facelift making its comeback in the Indian market towards the end of 2024. ‘Mr.Bean’ Actor Rowan Atkinson Blamed in House of Lords for Slump in Sale of EVs in UK During Its Environment and Climate Change Committee Meeting.

Skoda Octavia 2024 Facelift Design (Expected)

The design sketches of the 2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift will likely feature a sharper front fascia, with a redesigned bumper and an updated grille. The LED headlights is expected to come with a sleeker, boomerang shape integrated with LED DRLs. The side design of the car might have its fastback roofline, which may deliver a sporty look of the sedan. At the rear end of the Skoda Octavia Facelift 2024, the familiar tail light cluster might remain the same as its previous version with updated internals. The rear bumper of the sedan is expected to be redesigned with sharper cuts and creases. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 'Turbo Velocity Edition' Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Skoda Octavia 2024 Facelift Specifications and Features (Expected)

The 2024 Skoda Octavia is expected to come with two turbocharged petrol engine options. The first is a 1.5-litre engine, which is expected to produce 148 bhp and 250 NM of peak torque. The 2.0-litre unit might deliver 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Both engines are likely to be equipped with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard, with a 6-speed manual transmission option available for the 1.5-litre motor in selected markets.

