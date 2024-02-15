New Delhi, February 15: Skoda Auto has launched its Skoda Slavia Style Edition in the Indian automotive market. The Skoda Slavia Style Edition is based on the top-spec Style variant of the Skoda Slavia. This limited edition sedan from Skoda Auto is expected to offer an exclusive experience to its customers with its design, specifications and features.

As per a report of English Jagran, Skoda Auto has launched the Skoda Slavia Style Edition in India. The Slavia Style Edition is launched at a starting price of Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available in three colour options: Tornado Red, Candy White and Brilliant Silver, with a black roof and ORVMs. The company has successfully sold over 1,00,000 units of the Skoda Slavia in the country. Skoda Auto might produce 500 units of Skoda Slavia Style Edition for customers across India. Skoda Octavia 2024 Facelift Revealed Globally: Check Design, Specifications and Features.

Skoda Slavia Style Edition Design, Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Slavia Style Edition comes with impressive design elements, which include an "Edition" badge on the blacked-out B-pillars. The sedan will also boast black mirror covers and a black roof covering, which might add a touch of class to the design of the car. The interior of the Skoda Slavia Style Edition also features an "Edition" badge on the steering wheel and new "Slavia" branded scuff plates. The Slavia Style Edition also comes equipped with a dual dash cam and puddle lamps that project the Skoda logo. BYD Seal Launch Confirmed on March 5; Check Expected Specifications, Features, Range and Other Details Ahead of Launch of BYD Auto’s All-Electric Sedan.

The Skoda Slavia Style Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that is expected to deliver a power output of 150 bhp and a torque of 250 Nm. This Slavia Style Edition comes with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Skoda Slavia Style Edition boasts a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The limited edition sedan from Skoda Auto will have ventilated seats, a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, ISOFIX child seat anchors and six airbags. The driver seat of the sedan also comes with an electrically adjustable feature.

