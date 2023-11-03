Mumbai, November 3: Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda unveiled its fourth generation model of Skoda Superb on X (Formerly Twitter) on November 2, 2023. According to the official tweet, the new car will come in two body styles, one of which is "hatchback saloon" and the other one is "Combi estate." The company promises a refined new model with second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights.

According to Skoda, the new Skoda Superb comes with a new exterior and exterior. It also offers better powertrain, safety, and more. The fourth generation will be available in three petrol engines, two diesels and an improved plug-in hybrid offering 100 kilometres of electric range. The Czech automobile maker has improved its design to be more sophisticated, offering more space and comfort. Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Sedan Launched Today in India: Here's Everything To Know About Specification, Price and Other Details.

Fourth Generation Skoda Superb Unveiled on November 2, 2023:

The fourth-generation #SkodaSuperb is here! It will be on offer in two body styles: a hatchback saloon and a Combi estate. Both feature a sculptural, even more refined #design and second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights. Explore more ➡️ https://t.co/QDwXp3WGSk pic.twitter.com/b8n9ipPcCl — Škoda Auto News (@skodaautonews) November 2, 2023

Skoda Superb Fourth Generation Specifications and Features:

The fourth generation Skoda Superb has three petrol engines that offer 150hp (110kW) to 265 hp (195kW). The diesel engines generate 150hp (110kW) and 193hp (142kW) power. Besides the engines, the car gets a 13-inch free-standing infotainment screen and innovative Skoda Smart Dials. The interior offers a cleaner and larger space compared to previous models. The vehicle offers Turn Assist and Cross Road Assist, making the experience of driving a car safer and more accessible. Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched in India Today: Check Specifications, Price, Booking and Delivery Details.

Skoda Superb Fourth Generation Expected Launch in India:

Skoda Superb offers smart upgrades to its design and features. According to reports, the car is expected to launch in India in 2024. The company may decide to introduce this car early in Q1 or Q2, but the company has yet to confirm the official date of launch for India. The car is expected to launch around Rs 40 lakh.

