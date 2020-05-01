David Lobato

No analyst or investor would have imagined 10 years ago that Spain would one day lead and position itself as the world's #1 distributor and sale of Diamonds, but this has happened in 2020.

The 29-year-old Spanish, David Lobato, President and Founder of David Lobato International Diamond, LLC headquartered in California and a capital of 85 million Euros, has created the world's largest diamond platform reserve and sale, with over 1 million diamonds on sale www.davidlobato.co:

David Lobato

David Lobato, who assure close sources, has been working on this project for 7 years, already has the support of investors and experts in the field endorsed by the brilliant industry.

Following the news on Monday, the diamond exchange, which aims to promote the interests of the global gemstone industry, saw a substantial increase in Europe and the United States.

The diamond platform that is hosted under the seal of its founder (@davidlobato) will export diamonds to 5 continents, and its client portfolio already includes celebrities and high-profile personalities who purchase diamonds as a low-risk investment.

The locations of the diamond reserves of David Lobato are distributed in secret places that for security reasons have not been disclosed. However, corroborating sources claim that in Spain where the founder resides, there are some housed in different cities, which only President David Lobato knows his whereabouts.

For diamond lovers, this is great news. The cabinet of David Lobato claims to have all kinds of diamonds, cuts, and colors to satisfy any of their costumers' needs regardless of their budget. However, one fact to keep in mind is that we speak of a clientele of high social class, which means that we can buy 2 million euros diamonds.

This news could directly affect the great debate about whether Spain should leave the European Union, we do not know whether Spain with such a valuable asset will now go so unnoticed by its colleagues in the European Union. They are not so clear about their rescue.