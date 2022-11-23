New Delhi, November 23 : SUVs are selling like hot cakes in the global as well as in India. Hence, all car manufacturing majors are super busy churning out SUVs in shapes and sizes to cater to the rising demands and to suite the preferences of varied buyers.

Here we are compiling details about some of the upcoming new SUV models that are going to enrich the Indian SUV portfolio even further. What’s more? These new upcoming SUVs are also not going to hurt your pocket, as they will be priced below the affordable Rs 10 lakh mark. 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Gets Spied Revealing Design Details Prior Global Debut.

Upcoming New SUVs in India – Details

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross

Indo-Japanese top car seller, Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming SUV blockbuster launch will be the Baleno Cross. The Maruti Baleno Cross will have its global unveiling at the Indian Auto Expo in January 2023 and launch later in the same year.

The new Baleno Cross is underpinned on the Heartect platform and will get powered by a Boosterjet turbo petrol engine empowered by a mild hybrid tech. As per reports, there would also be a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5L Dualjet petrol engine options.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross like its premium hatchback sibling, will be a premium offering that will be sold from Maruti’s premium Nexa outlets, and its likely to be priced from Rs 8 lakh onwards.

Hyundai Small SUV - Ai3 CUV

South Korean popular auto maker, Hyundai is expected to debut its brand new micro SUV at the upcoming 2023 Indian Auto Expo. It is expected to hit the Indian market before the 2023 festive season.

The new small Hyundai SUV is still Codenamed as the Ai3 CUV and will share its underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. It is likely to be a tad larger than the Casper offered in some global markets.

The Hyundai micro SUV is expected to pack in a 1.2L NA petrol engine which can offer 82bhp and 114Nm. Post its launch, it will rival against the likes of the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. The new small SUV’s starting price is expected to be around Rs 5.50 lakh.

Honda Compact SUV

Japanese auto major Honda has confirmed two SUV models to launch in India based on the flexible Amaze platform. While one will be a mid-sized SUV to lock its horns against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, the other will be a compact one to take on the likes of the Maruti Brezza and Kia Sonet.

The upcoming new Honda compact SUV is reportedly going to be offered with a strong hybrid tech alongside a regular petrol powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine that does the duty under the hood of the City sedan. The new compact SUV might get some styling cues and new WR-V. It is likely to be tagged starting from Rs 8 lakh. Tata Tiago NRG iCNG Launched in India; Know Specs, Features, Tweaks and Prices Here.

New-generation Tata Nexon

Indian car manufacturing giant Tata Motors is reportedly readying the next generation model of its top-selling Nexon SUV. The new-generation Tata Nexon subcompact SUV will be based on the highly flexible Alfa platform which supports different body styles as well as underpinnings and the same architecture also underpins Altroz and Punch.

The all-new Nexon would be powered by the 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engine options with expected enhanced refinement, while the mild hybrid technology is also expected.

The launch date of the all-new Nexon is not yet known, but it is expected sometime in 2024. It is likely to be priced starting at Rs 8 lakh, and continue to be one of the most affordable models in its segment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).