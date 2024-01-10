New Delhi, January 10: Svitch, an emerging brand in the electric vehicle industry, has launched its latest offering, the Svitch CSR 762 electric bike. This new competitor in the EV market is not just a mode of transportation but a symbol of style and technology combined. With its design concept and advanced features, the CSR 762 is expected to make a significant impact on the electric bike segment in India.

As per a report of Financial Express, Svitch launches CSR 762, marking a significant milestone for the Ahmedabad-based technology startup. Speaking on the launch event, Mr Rajkumar Patel, MD, and Founder of Svitch Group of Companies, quoted, "Proud to unveil CSR 762 – an electric bike that's more than a ride. It's a symphony of speed and creativity, fueled by passion and a commitment to excellence." Svitch Group's philosophy behind the CSR762 electric bike is rooted in innovation, sustainability, and a passion for biking." Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Its New Electric Air Taxi eVTOL Prototype ‘S-A2’ at CES 2024, Announces To Enter Global Flying Taxi Market by 2028.

CSR 762 Specifications:

As per the information available on the official website, the CSR 762 boasts a carbon steel skeleton frame. Riders can choose from three colour variants: Scarlet Red, Black Diamond and Molten Mercury. The LED headlight of CSR 762 is expected to provide clear visibility, while the 5-inch TFT display might offer all the necessary information. The bike comes with five riding modes, including a Reverse Mode, Sports Mode, three Standard Modes, and a bonus Parking Mode for various riding preferences and situations.

The CSR 762 has a PMS DC Motor with a central drive system, delivering peak power of 10kW at 3800RPM with a range of 160 km. The battery is a 3.6 kWh unit, accelerating the bike to a top speed of 110 KM/h. Svitch CSR 762 is also designed with a provision for carrying two extra battery suitcases for extending its range and making long rides more achievable. The cargo space is ample at 40L, and the bike's IP67 rating is expected to be well-protected against dust and water. ChatGPT in Cars: Volkswagen Golf GTI To Have 'ChatGPT' As Standard Feature, German Automaker Shares Pictures and Hints at Innovations of Its Upcoming Car.

CSR 762 Price:

Svitch CSR 762 is priced at Rs 1,89,999, positioning it as an attractive option for those looking to switch to an electric bike. It is also assumed to stand as a strong competitor to the Revolt RV 400. With its combination of features, performance, and price, the CSR 762 is expected to deliver to riders looking for a reliable and stylish electric bike.

