New Delhi, February 1: Tata Motors has showcased its latest SUV, the Tata Curvv, at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The Expo is a global mobility show where Tata Motors is exhibiting a wide range of its present and future-ready vehicles. The Tata Curvv, which is expected to make its debut in India soon, might attract the attention of auto enthusiasts for its unique design and advanced features.

As per multiple reports, the Tata Curvv has displayed at the Bharat Mobility Expo, hinting at its upcoming launch in the Indian market. The anticipation for the Tata Curvv is also expected to be available in an electric version as well. There is speculation that the Tata Curvv could be priced between Rs 15 Lakh to Rs 20 Lakh. Bajaj CNG Bikes To Launch in Financial Year 2025 With Special Fuel Tank To Offer Petrol and CNG as Fuel for More Mileage: Report.

The official confirmation on the launch date of Tata Curvv is still pending from Tata Motors. The electric variant of the Tata Curvv, which might be built on Gen2 architecture, is rumoured to make its debut first with a range of 500 km.

Tata Curvv Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Tata Curvv is expected to have a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine capable of delivering 113bhp and a torque of 260Nm. The Tata Curvv is likely to be paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle's dimensions are reported to be 1,810mm in width, 1,630mm in height, and 4,308mm in length, with a wheelbase of 2,560mm and a 422-litre boot, as per a report of AutoX. Interim Budget 2024: Government Will Expand and Strengthen EV Ecosystem by Supporting Manufacturing and Charging Infrastructure, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Tata Curvv is anticipated to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The Curvv is likely to come with ventilated front seats and a top-end audio system. The Tata Curvv is also expected to offer a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. The exterior design of the Tata Curvv is likely to have a modified headlamp and foglamp similar Nexon SUV. The rear end of Tata Curvv might feature an LED light bar with a deeper gloss and light clusters.

