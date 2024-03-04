New Delhi, March 4: Tata Motors has made an addition to its Nexon lineup with the launch of the Tata Nexon Dark Edition in India. This new variant of Tata Nexon comes with a new look for its customers. The Tata Nexon Dark Edition has a Black exterior paint shade with blacked-out design elements. The launch of the Nexon Dark Edition might be a part of Tata Motors plan to offer more personalised options to its customers.

As per multiple reports, Tata Motors has launched the Tata Nexon Dark Edition alongside its electric sibling, the Nexon EV and other models like the Harrier and Safari. The special edition of the Nexon SUV is expected to have a starting price tag of Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon Dark Edition comes with an Atlas Black colour exterior shade with Dark badges to add a distinctive appeal of the SUV. Tata Motors has not yet disclosed the complete specifications regarding powertrains and variants. The SUV is also expected to include both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Next-Gen Honda Amaze Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Tata Nexon Dark Edition Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Tata Nexon Dark Edition features blacked-out ORVMs, front grille, roof rails and alloy wheels. The blacked-out colour on the exterior is expected to provide a bold and aggressive look to the SUV. The Dark badges are also placed around the vehicle, which further highlights its special edition status. The Tata Nexon Dark Edition continues the dark theme with an all-black interior. Car Launches in March 2024: From Hyundai Creta N Line to Tata Altroz Racer and BYD Seal, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Cars Next Month.

The cabin of the SUV comes with black leatherette seats with Dark badging embroidered on the headrests. The Nexon Dark Edition is expected to have a wireless charger and nine JBL speakers with a subwoofer. The SUV is also anticipated to feature a 23.03cm floating infotainment system and a navigation display on the 23.03cm instrument cluster.

