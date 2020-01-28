Tata Nexon EV Launching Today in India; Watch Live Streaming of Tata Motors' Second Electric Vehicle Launch Event

Tata Nexon EV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors will be officially launching its second electric vehicle, Nexon EV today in India. It will be based on the popular compact SUV - Nexon that was recently launched in the country alongside Altroz premium hatchback, Tiago small car and Tigor compact sedan. The all-new Nexon EV will be offered in three variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Additionally, the electric vehicle will also be equipped with 35 smart connectivity features, which will be offered as a part of ZConnect app suite. The launch event of Nexon EV is scheduled to commence at 12:00 pm IST onwards. The company will be streaming the launch event live from the venue via its official YouTube channel and social media accounts. Tata Altroz, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Launching Today; Watch Live Streaming of Tata Cars Launch Event

The forthcoming Nexon EV is based on the Impact Design 2.0 language resulting a sporty appeal on the whole. The exterior front of the Nexon EV is highlighted by a central grille featuring signature tri-arrows, signature Humanity Line and much more. Coming to the interior, the top-of-the-line variant will sport features such as leather seats, automatic headlamps, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, 7-inch touchscreen display and more. For safety, the electric SUV will come equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control and more.

Talking about the mechanicals, the electric vehicle will come equipped with an AC motor, which is powered by a 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery. The electric motor is capable of making 127bhp of maximum power with 245Nm of torque. The battery pack offered on the Nexon EV meets the IP67 certification making it water and dust proof. Moreover, the company claims that the vehicle is capable of hitting 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds. Tata Nexon EV Launching in India Tomorrow; Expected Price, Features, Specifications – Everything To Know

As far as the charging is concerned, the 25kW fast charger is capable of charging the EV up to 80 percent in just 1 hour. On the other hand, a 3.3kW bundled charger will charge the battery pack up to 100 percent in eight hours. The car maker will be installing fast charging stations at Tata dealerships across the country where the electric vehicle will be sold. Lastly, the prices for the Tata Nexon EV will be announced at the launch event. We expect the Nexon Electric to be priced in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).