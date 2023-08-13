Mumbai, August 13: Tata Punch is already a successful product. With the release of Tata PunchCNG, the company hopes it continues to delight consumers. However, it must be mentioned here that Tata Punch CNG won’t be the only CNG offering from Tata.

The company already has Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz in its lineup. In this post, we’ll discuss the interior, design, and other details of Tata Punch CNG. Here’s our coverage. Car Launches in India in August 2023: From Mercedes-Benz GLC to Audi Q8 E-tron to Tata Punch CNG, Here Are All the Major New Car Launch Details.

Tata Punch CNG- Interior and Features

The interior design of Tata Punch CNG looks modern and practical. It has a voice-assisted sunroof, automatic climatic control, rear wiper &wash, and a cooled glove box. What deserves special mention here is the highly spacious boot, with a capacity of up to 366 litres. The SUV has a 17.78 cm infotainment system and an equal-sized instrument cluster. Additionally, it has four speakers and two tweeters.

Tata Punch CNG- Exterior and Design

Tata Punch CNG looks elegant and stunning. Headlamps and taillamps are beautiful here. The roof rails add to its style, while 90-degree opening doors allow passengers to enter and exit the car with much more ease. Additionally, the coloured vents are the same colour as the car’s outer body, so that’s a nice touch from Tata. Tata Punch iCNG Launched in India; Checkout Price, Variants, Features and Powertrain Details.

Tata Punch CNG- Engine

The SUV has a 1.2l Revotron engine but can run on petrol and CNG. Engine capacity is 1199 cc. The machine can produce a max power of 73.5PS@6000rpm and a max torque of 103Nm@3250rpm. In petrol mode, max power and max torque will be 87.8PS@6000rpm and 115Nm@3250rpm, respectively. As for mileage, Tata claims 26.99Km/Kg.

Tata Punch CNG- Price, Variants, and Color Options

Tata Punch comes in five variants- Pure, Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle S., The ex-showroom Mumbai price of these variants, ranges from Rs 7,09,900 to Rs 9,67,900. There are even more options when it comes to colour. The possibilities are- Tornado Blue, Tropical Mist, Orcus White, Meteor Bronze, Grassland Beige, Foliage Green, Daytona Grey, Calypso Red, and Atomic Orange.

