New Delhi, January 5: After a long wait, Tata Motors EV finally opened booking for India's most anticipated Tata Punch EV. The new 'Punch.ev' offers fresh design compared to the traditional Tata Punch. Tata Motors announced some of the features of the Punch EV related to design, safety, and interior. Tata's new electric car is available to pre-book at Rs 21,000. The company has not disclosed any price details yet; however, it may soon be announced in the coming weeks.

Tata Punch EV was rumoured to be launched in the last quarter of 2023, but there was no update regarding this by Tata Motors EV. On the other hand, Tata Motors launched Safari and Harrier models the previous year. The market for EVs is growing, and car enthusiasts anticipate the new models to deliver long-range and powerful features compared to the vehicles running on fossil fuels. Hyundai Creta 2024 New Features Revealed: Check Latest Technology, Upgrades and Specifications Ahead of January 16.

Tata Punch EV Booking Open in India:

Tata Punch.ev First Pure EV Architecture:

Tata Punch EV Features and Specifications

Tata Motors announced some features of the Tata Punch.ev ahead of the official launch and price reveal. The Tata Punch EV 'Smart' variant includes features like 6 airbags, LED Headlamps, Smart Digital DRLs, Multi-mode Regen, and Electronic Stability Program. The 'Adventure' variant additionally will offer Cruise Control, Android Auto and CarPlay; a Front LED Fog Lamp; a Cornering Function; a 17.78cm HARMAN infotainment system, Jeweled Control Know, and an Electronic Parking Brake with Auto hold (LR Only). The model also has Sunroof Option available.

In the 'Empowered' variant, the Tata Punch.ev will additionally feature SOS Function, Dual Tone Body Colour, R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Auto Fold ORVM, 17.78-inch Digital Cockpit, 26.03cm HD Infotainment by HARMAN, and Air Purifier with AQI Display. The company announced that the fourth variant, called 'Empowered+', to have additional features than 'Empowered' such as Leatherette Seats and Arcade.ev App Suite, 26cm Digital Cockpit, Blind Spot Monitor, 360-degree Camera Surround View System, Ventilated Front Seats, Wireless Smart Phone Charger, and more. F1 Car Launch: Aston Martin Set To Reveal 2024 F1 Car on February 12 at Silverstone Circuit, Check More Details Here.

According to the report by Business Today, the new Tata Punch EV will use Tata's Gen-2 Pure EV architecture to prioritise safety and likely assist the car in earning a 5-Star Safety rating at Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. The report further mentioned that the expected price of the Tata Punch.ev will likely start from Rs 10 to Rs 13 lakh. The company is expected to reveal the official pricing in January 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2024 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).