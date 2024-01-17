New Delhi, January 17: Tata Motors has launched the Tata Punch EV in India. The Punch EV is based on an all-new advanced pure EV architecture called "acti.ev". The launch of the Tata Punch EV is a new addition to India's growing electric vehicle market.

As per the information available on the official website, the Tata Punch EV comes with a practical front storage area known as the Frunk, providing extra space for belongings. The Tata Punch EV also comes with Smart Digital DRLs and Auto LED Projector headlamps which is expected to ensure proper visibility on roads. Mahindra XUV700 2024 Launched in India With New Features and Design Upgrades; Know Prices of Each Variant, Booking Date and Availability.

Tata Punch EV Price in India

Tata Punch EV Specifications:

The Tata Punch EV comes with the ability to fast charge in 56 minutes The Punch.EV Long Range version boasts a 35 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 421 km. The standard Punch EV is equipped with a 25 kWh battery, achieving a range of 315 km.

Both models feature a liquid-cooled battery pack. Charging is made convenient with a 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger that powers the Punch EV to full in 3.6 hours and the Long Range version in 5 hours. The Tata Punch EV comes with regenerative braking, paddle shifters and a Digital Dashboard with a 26.03 cm Digital Cluster with built-in Navigation.

Drivers can select from multiple drive modes: Eco, City, and Sport, powered by a Gen 2 Motor, to suit their driving style. For safety, the Tata Punch EV safety comes with six airbags, a 360-degree surround-view camera system and a Blind Spot View Monitor.

Tata Punch EV Price:

Tata Punch EV come in 19 different variants, offering to a wide array of preferences and budgets. Here are the prices of a few variants as per the showroom price in Mumbai offered by Tata Motors. The base model comes as Tata Punch EV Smart, which is priced at Rs 10.99 Lakh. The Punch EV Smart+ comes in at RS 11.49 Lakh, offering additional features for a modest increase in price. Hyundai Creta 2024 Launched in India; Know Price, Features, Specifications and Availability of Hyundai’s New Mid-Sized SUV.

In the mid-range segment, the Punch EV Adventure is priced at Rs 11.99 Lakh, while the Punch EV Adventure LR takes the price up to Rs 12.99 Lakh. The Punch EV Empowered stands at Rs 12.79 Lakh. The Punch EV Empowered + is available for Rs 13.29 Lakh. The top variant, the Punch EV Empowered +S LR ACFC, is priced at Rs 15.49 Lakh and has top features and specifications.

