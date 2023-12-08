Mumbai, December 8: Tata Punch EV is one of the most anticipated cars that is likely to launch soon in India. According to new reports, Tata Punch EV will likely launch on December 21, 2023; however, the company has yet to confirm the official launch. Tata Punch's new electric model has been expected in the market for many months, and it has unique features, specifications, and range. Currently, very few popular entry-level EV models are available in the market, like the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV, and MG Comet.

Tata Punch EV has been rumoured to launch in October and November, but there was no update from the Indian automobile maker for these months. As per the new reports, the upcoming Tata Punch EV model could have been launched earlier, but the launch was delayed due unknown reasons.

Tata Punch Launch on December 21, 2023. Here's Everything To Know:

The new Tata Punch EV may face stiff competition from the other Tata EV models like Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and Tiago EV offering better specifications and range. The specs, features and design of the upcoming Punch EV have yet to be announced or confirmed. However, the reports said that it may rival other brand models like Citrogen eC3. According to reports, the new Tata Punch EV may be positioned the Tata Nexon EV as it may launch with lower specifications and offer a lower range.

As per a report from Team-BHP, the new Tata Punch EV model will likely launch on December 21. The report further mentioned that the new car may get a 2-spoke steering wheel, a 7-inch infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster. The report said the vehicle may use a liquid-cooled battery and likely be powered by Tata's GEN 2 EV architecture. It is expected to have a similar front dashboard design. Tata Motors has not announced any such updates about its upcoming EV variant of Tata Punch. The car may launch this month or most likely be announced early in 2024.

