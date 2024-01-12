New Delhi, January 12: Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its latest electric vehicle, the Tata Punch EV. This new addition to Tata's electric vehicle is expected to bring new innovation and advanced technology to the Indian EV market. The Tata Punch EV is expected to launch on January 17 and is creating quite a buzz in the automotive industry.

As per the information available on the official website, the Tata Punch EV is expected to be powered by acti.ev, TATA.ev’s first pure EV architecture. This platform is expected to provide a seamless and efficient driving experience with four distinct layers that include a powertrain, chassis, electrical architecture, and cloud architecture. Tata Punch EV Launch on January 17; Check Expected Range, Features and Price Details.

Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV Specifications (Expected):

The Tata Punch EV is anticipated to offer multi-range options from 300 to 600 km for various customer needs and driving conditions. The Tata Punch EV may come with new mobility options that might be FWD, RWD, and AWD. The vehicle might support up to 150kW fast charging. For those who prefer AC fast charging, the Tata Punch EV might accommodate up to 11kW fast charging feature.

The Tata Punch EV is expected to feature the Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform, which might enhance the digital dashboard experience for drivers and passengers. Additionally, the Tata Punch EV could come with Level 2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) capabilities, which might be upgradable to Level 2+. Hyundai Creta 2024 To Launch on January 16: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Tata Punch EV Price (Expected):

While the exact pricing details are yet to be officially announced, the Tata Punch EV is expected to be competitively priced within the Indian market. As per a report of Economic Times, the Tata Punch EV's expected price might be between Rs 12 to 14 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for Tata Punch EV have already started, with an initial booking amount of Rs 21,000.

