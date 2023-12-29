New Delhi, December 29: Tata Punch EV has been the buzz of the automotive world as it gears up for its much-anticipated launch. Spotted on the roads during its testing phase, the Tata Punch EV is inching closer to its official debut. Enthusiasts and potential customers are keeping a keen eye on this new entrant in the electric compact SUV segment in India.

As per a report of CarWale, the Tata Punch EV has been seen undergoing rigorous testing before the official reveal. The test mule showcases production-ready features and is expected to have a distinctive taillight, multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, and a large floating touchscreen infotainment system. With its expected range of 200-300kms on a full charge, the Tata Punch EV will likely launch in January 2024, as per the Times Now report. Tesla To Setup EV Plant in Gujarat, CEO Elon Musk Likely To Visit India and Meet PM Narendra Modi at 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' in January 2024: Reports.

These glimpses into the pre-production version offer a sneak peek into what the final model might look like. The Tata Punch EV Launch Date is tentatively set for early 2024, and it is expected to be positioned above the Tata Tiago EV in the company's lineup with an estimated price range of Rs 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh. Xiaomi SU7, Xiaomi SU7 Max Launched; Check Design and Specifications of Xiaomi’s First Electric Cars.

The Tata Punch EV might come equipped with a rotary gear selector dial, a wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, ambient lighting, and an electrically adjustable sunroof, adding to the comfort and convenience of the driving experience. While the exact battery pack and specifications remain under wraps, there is speculation that it could utilize either the Tigor EV's or Nexon EV's battery unit.

