New Delhi, June 29: Homegrown auto giant Tata Motors is planning to expand its electric vehicle (EV) lineup even further in the domestic market. Hence, it is working on the electrified version of its popular Punch micro-SUV.

The new Tata Punch EV has been caught testing the tarmac again, as it is preparing to hit the market later this year, as per the reports. The latest set of spy shots indicate that the Punch EV will be more feature laden as against its ICE counterpart. Let’s check all the details known so far. Toyota C-HR Crossover 2nd Generation Breaks Cover Globally; Is It Coming to India?

Tata Punch EV – Styling & Features

The upcoming new EV avatar of the Tata Punch will look very much similar to its ICE version, albeit some small added or updated design elements to help mark it apart as an EV model.

Nevertheless, as per the reports, the Punch EV will be more feature rich than the stock fuel guzzling version. The feature list is expected to include a 360-degree parking camera, all disc brakes, new aerodynamic alloys, new two-spoke steering wheel among others. Car Insurance: Here Are Five Factors That Affect Car Insurance Premiums in India.

Tata Punch EV – Powertrain & Range

The upcoming Tata Punch EV will be the first Tata electric car that will be based on the ALFA platform. It is likely to get an electric motor that would offer around 60 bhp of power and come packed with a 25 kWh battery that is expected to be offering a range of around 250 to 300 km on a single full charge, and also get fast charging capabilities.

Tata Punch EV – Expected Price & Rivals

The all-new Tata Punch EV is expected to launch in the Indian car market during the upcoming festive season. The e-micro SUV is expected to be priced starting at around Rs 10 lakh, and is likely to be the most affordable e-SUV in the country. Post launch, the Punch EV’s direct rival will be the Citroen eC3.

