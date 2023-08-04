New Delhi, August 4: Homegrown auto giant, Tata Motors has launched the CNG version of its popular micro-SUV – Punch. The new Tata Punch iCNG has been launched in 3 trim levels and a total of 5 variants to choose from.

With the launch of the new Punch CNG model, Tata Motors has further expanded its CNG lineup in the domestic car market, that current has the CNG avatars of the successful Tiago, Tigor and Altroz hatchback models. Read on to know all the details. Toyota Unveils the First Land Cruiser with Hybrid Power; Checkout the Iconic SUV’s New Versions, Expected Market Launch and More.

Tata Punch iCNG – Variants & Prices

The new Tata Punch iCNG has been launched in three trims, namely - Pure, Adventure and Accomplished. The price of the new CNG model starts at Rs 7.10 lakh that goes up to Rs 9.68 lakh for the top-end variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Optional packages are also being offered on the Adventure and Accomplished trims to cater to the customization needs of the consumers. The Punch CNG variants are dearer by up to Rs 1.15 lakh over their petrol variant counterparts.

Tata Punch iCNG – Design & Features

The Tata Punch’s CNG avatar is absolutely identical to its petrol sipping sibling with no styling changes, excepting for the added iCNG badge on its boot similar to the other Tata CNG cars. The cabin is also mostly identical, with no noteworthy changes except for the obvious CNG kit addition. Toyota Vellfire 4th-Gen Luxury MPV Launched in India Packed to the Brim with Luxurious Features & Safety; Checkout Price, Variants and Powertrain Details.

The Punch CNG’s top-end variant offers many nice features including a 7.0-inch touchscreen and digital driver's display, 16-inch alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver's seat, engine start/stop button, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, automatic projector headlamps, and a sunroof among others.

Tata Punch CNG - Powertrain Details

Under the hood, the Punch CNG comes with the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine as that of the petrol-powered counterpart. This petrol mill offers 86hp of power and 113Nm of torque when run on petrol, and while running on CNG, it delivers 73.4hp and 103Nm and gets paired with a sole 5-speed manual transmission. Similar to its CNG siblings, the Tata Punch iCNG can also be started directly in the CNG mode, which is not offered in the CNG models from other car makers in India.

The Punch CNG will be fighting it out alongside its petrol version with the recently launched Hyundai Exter that comes with a CNG powertrain option.

