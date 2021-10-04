Tata Motors is all set to unveil the highly anticipated Punch micro SUV today in India. The company is expected to launch the entry-level SUV in the next few weeks, somewhere near Diwali. After the unveiling, the automaker will officially commence pre-bookings for the mini SUV. When launched, the Tata Punch will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It will be the first SUV built on Tata ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture). Tata Punch Mini SUV Unveiled, To Be Launched in India This Festive Season.

Once introduced, it will be positioned below the Nexon subcompact SUV in the product portfolio. The Punch micro SUV will be available in four trim options - Pure, Creative, Adventure and Accomplished. Exterior features will include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, faux roof rails, sporty alloy wheels, LED taillamps and a beefy bumper.

Tata Punch Micro SUV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Under the bonnet, the Punch SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which is also seen in Altroz. The engine will generate 85bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Tata Punch Micro SUV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

On the inside, Tata Punch SUV might get dual-tone black and white shades, a Harman's touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button and more. Coming to the pricing, the Tata Punch micro SUV is likely to be priced between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

