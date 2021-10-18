Tata Motors, the Indian carmaker has officially launched the Punch SUV today in India at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company had unveiled the SUV earlier this month. Bookings for the Punch SUV are already open and interested customers can get their hands on the new SUV via the Tata Motors website or dealerships by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. The Punch SUV gets R16 Diamond cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, classical SUV-ish design with cladding doors, dual-tone roof options and more. Tata Punch SUV To Be Launched Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Tata Punch comes in four trim options - Accomplished, Adventure, Creative and Pure. The new SUV will be available in seven exciting colours - Calypso Red, Meteor Bronze, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Tornado Blue.

Tata Punch SUV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

India, it's time to set your vibe with the All-New TATA PUNCH, the 'No' Compromise SUV that #VibesWithYou! 😎 Price starts at ₹5.49 Lakh** Visit https://t.co/siwKNTYLTI to book now!#TataMotors #TataPUNCH **Price ex-showroom Delhi pic.twitter.com/4wbkjUrlLv — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) October 18, 2021

Mechanically, the Punch SUV features a 1.2-litre Revotron BS6 engine which produces 85bhp of power and 113Nm of torque, coupled with a 5-speed AMT/manual transmission. Except for the 'Pure' variant, all other trim options also come in an AMT gearbox. It also gets two drive modes - City and Eco.

Tata Punch SUV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

On the inside, Tata Punch comes loaded with a 7-inch Harman infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, tilt steering, a fast USB charger, rear armrest, adjustable driver seat, fully automatic temperature control, push-start button, cooled glove box, auto fold ORVM, one shot down driver window and more.

Tata Punch SUV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

For safety, it comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control, front fog lamp with cornering function, tyre puncture repair kit, perimetric alarm system and anchor pretensioner safety belt for driver seats.

