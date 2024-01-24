New Delhi, January 24: Tata Motors is gearing up for an addition to its vehicle product range with the upcoming launch of the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG models in India. These vehicles are reportedly to be a segment-first offering from the automaker as the first CNG-AT combination across the country's auto sector.

As per a report by Car&Bike, Tata Motors has opened bookings for both the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG. With a booking amount of Rs 21,000, customers can reserve their model at any of the company's dealerships. The Tiago iCNG AMT is expected to be available in three variants: XTA CNG, XZA NRG and XZA+ CNG. The Tigor iCNG AMT might come in two variants: XZA CNG and XZA+ CNG. Tata Motors is also expected to introduce new colour shades to enhance the appeal of these car models.

Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG Specifications (Expected)

The Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are expected to have a 1.2-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. When running on CNG, these cars are expected to produce 72 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque. Both cars are expected to feature a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG might be equipped with the twin-cylinder technology, which is expected to offer more boot space. Both cars might be equipped with an HVAC unit, a smart infotainment system and a multi-function steering wheel.

Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG Price (Expected)

The price for the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG is expected to be competitive. The current Tiago CNG starts from Rs 6.55 lakh and the Tigor CNG starts from Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The new CNG automatic variants of Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are expected to be priced at an additional cost of about Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 over the manual versions.

