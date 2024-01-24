New Delhi, January 24, Tata Motors Car shared a short teaser video on social media platforms, teasing the upcoming Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor 'iCNG' models. In the short teaser video, the company only shared a glowing logo showing "N", presumable for CNG and used the hashtags "#TigoriCNG" and "#TiagoiCNG". The Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor models have been successful in the market and brought great sales to the company in the past few years. The new Tata CNG car models could be ideal for customers facing rising fuel costs.

Tata Tigor CNG and Tata Tiago CNG's launch is yet to be announced by the company; however, before the launch, the company shared the details of the cars. The Tiago CNG is a powerful CNG Hatchback that promises to deliver 73ps power in CNG mode. The new Tata CNG car come with advanced features and performance. Lamborghini Licenses Patent on MIT’s Cobalt-Free Organic Battery Tech for EVs Which Can Be Charged Up Faster Than Cobalt Batteries.

Tata Motors Car Teasing the Tata Tiago CNG and Tata Tigor CNG:

Tata Tiago iCNG Features and Specifications

Tata Tiago iCNG offers first-in-segment features to the customers, such as innovative twin-cylinder CNG technology, direct start in CNG mode and single advanced ECU for seamless shifting from petrol to CNG. The new Tata Tiago CNG model automatically switches from CNG to the Petrol model in case of low CNG with its "CNG Low Fuel" alert. The re-fueling is also faster with NGVI "receptacle nozzle" and modular fuel filter, generating less waste and low maintenance cost.

Delivering exceptional 73ps power in CNG mode, the Tiago iCNG model offers easy city manoeuvrability, driving ease without lowering gear, and retuned suspensions. The car offers a micro switch, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 17.78cm touchscreen infotainment by Harman, fully automatic temperature control, rear-parking camera with dynamic guidelines, and R14 Hyperstyle wheels.

Tata Tiago CNG Price of all variants

The Tata Tiago CNG starting price is Rs 6,54,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). There are multiple variants available for the model. The price of each variant is listed below. Rolls Royce Spectre Launched in India: Check Price, Design, Specifications and Features.

Tata Tiago XE CNG at Rs 6,54,900

Tata Tiago XM CNG at Rs 6.89,900

Tata Tiago XT CNG at Rs 7,34,900

Tata Tiago XZ+ CNG at Rs 8,09,900

Tata Tiago XZ+ DT CNG at Rs 8,19,900

Tata Tiago XT NRD CNG at Rs 7,64,900

Tata Tiago XZ NRG CNG at Rs 8,09,900

The new Tata Tiago CNG model is available with financing options, and booking for a test drive is open. The company will announce the date of launch of its new CNG car soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2024 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).