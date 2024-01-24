New Delhi, January 24: Tata Motors announced introducing its two new CNG models in India - Tata Tiago CNG and Tata Tigor CNG. The company shared a short teaser video ahead of the launch of its upcoming CNG cars. The new Tigor CNG claims to offer the 73PS power in its 'CNG mode'. Both the vehicles will be launched with company's iCNG technology for better performance and driving excellence.

The new Tata Tigor CNG is a powerful CNG sedan that offers easy city manoeuvrability, effortless driving in different terrains and retuned suspensions for giving the drivers a smoother riding experience. The new Tata CNG car will be have more new features for the people looking for alternate fuel option than petrol. Tata Tiago CNG Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Prices of All Variants, Features and Specifications Ahead of Launch.

Tata Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG Teased by Tata Motors Cars:

Tata Tigor CNG Specifications and Features

The new Tata Tigor iCNG offers 165mm ground clearance, a micro switch that switches off the engine as the fuel lid is opened, and a leak detection feature that automatically switches to Petrol mode in case of a gas leak. Tata Motors claims its new Tigor CNG comes with a leakproof design using high-quality stainless steel tubes and fittings. Additionally, the company claims to offer thermal incident protection, fire protection devices, and stringent quality control.

The other details of the Tata Tigor CNG include LED DRLs, automatic headlamps, 17.78cm touchscreen infotainment by Harman, fully automatic temperature control, smart rain sensing wipers, start and stop ignition button with keyless entry, premium leatherette seats, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The company will reveal further details about the mileage.

Tata Tigor CNG Price of all variants

The Tata Tigor iCNG model comes at a starting price of Rs. 7,79,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Tata Motors offers multiple CNG variants of the car; check them below. Tesla To Start Production of New Mass Market Electric Vehicle ‘Redwood’ in Mid-2025: Report.

Tata Tigor XM CNG at Rs 7,79,900

Tata Tigor XZ CNG at Rs 8,19,900

Tata Tigor XZ+ CNG at Rs 8,84,900

Tata Tigor XZ+ LP CNG at Rs 8,94,900.

All the models of the Tata Tigor CNG are available with financing options, and the company opened booking for a test drive ahead of the launch. Soon, Tata Motors will announce the official date of launching its new Tigor CNG.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2024 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).